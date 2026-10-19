Winning, loving, living

Monday, October 19

We’ll hear selections from Wayne Gottstine’s new album, Wyoming, as well as music from Modernism, the new release by Perennial.

Tuesday, October 20

Hippies, Thugs and Heroes is the latest release by legendary songwriter Richard Thompson. We’ll hear music from that recording on this episode as well as selections from Jon Regen’s new effort, Live In London.

Wednesday, October 21

We’ll hear music from All Over You, the new release from Imperial Teen plus selections from Bruce Cockburn’s new collection, The Blood of Others.

Thursday, October 22

We’ll hear music from Fenne Lily’s new release, Win Win plus music from the latest Teenage Fanclub release, Do Not Dare To Dream.

Friday, October 23

Listen for music from Bernard Allison’s Loving You and selections from Johnny Winter’s classic album Still Alive and Well.

Saturday, October 24

We’ll hear more music from Jon Regen’s Live In London and Wayne Gottstine’s Wyoming.