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Music
Strange Currency

Winning, loving, living

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 19, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT

Monday, October 19
We’ll hear selections from Wayne Gottstine’s new album, Wyoming, as well as music from Modernism, the new release by Perennial.

Tuesday, October 20
Hippies, Thugs and Heroes is the latest release by legendary songwriter Richard Thompson. We’ll hear music from that recording on this episode as well as selections from Jon Regen’s new effort, Live In London.

Wednesday, October 21
We’ll hear music from All Over You, the new release from Imperial Teen plus selections from Bruce Cockburn’s new collection, The Blood of Others.

Thursday, October 22
We’ll hear music from Fenne Lily’s new release, Win Win plus music from the latest Teenage Fanclub release, Do Not Dare To Dream.

Friday, October 23
Listen for music from Bernard Allison’s Loving You and selections from Johnny Winter’s classic album Still Alive and Well.

Saturday, October 24
We’ll hear more music from Jon Regen’s Live In London and Wayne Gottstine’s Wyoming.

Strange Currency
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Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin