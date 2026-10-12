Celebrating ‘No Choice But Action: Kansas Postpunk: 1978-1994’ and a new LP from Wayne Gottstine

Monday, October 12

Listen for music from the new reissue of the classic album Rubber Soul by The Beatles, a previously unreleased song from Stevie Wonder, and music from the new box set celebrating Elvis Costello’s My Aim Is True.

Tuesday, October 13

We’ll hear selections from No Choice But Action: Kansas Postpunk 1978-1994, the companion LP to the new book from Darren DeFrain and Francis Connor, including songs from The Embarrassment, Get Smart!, and Smart Pills. We’ll also hear new music from Fulton Lights, Daikini, and The Effigies.

Wednesday, October 14

Listen for music from No Choice But Action: Kansas Postpunk 1978-1994, the companion LP to the new book from Darren DeFrain and Francis Connor, including selections from Short-Term Memory, The Buckthrusters, Kill Creek and Vitreous Humor plus selections by Wayne Gottstine from his latest, Wyoming.

Thursday, October 15

Copeland is the new film examining the life and career of legendary drummer Stewart Copeland from his time with the progressive rock band Curved Air to the heights of commercial success with The Police and his career as a composer of opera and film scores. We’ll hear selections from throughout Copeland’s career on this episode of the show as well as music from Peter Gabriel’s So.

Friday, October 16

Wyoming is the latest release from Wayne Gottstine (Split Lip Rayfield), we’ll hear selections from that as well as music from Live In London, the latest release by Jon Regen.

Saturday, October 17

We’ll hear more music from No Choice But Action: Kansas Postpunk 1978-1994, the companion LP to the new book from Darren DeFrain and Francis Connor, including selections by Star, Blivets, The Moving Van Goghs, and Bampots, plus selections from the latest release by Daikini.