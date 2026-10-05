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Music
Strange Currency

Taking aim, passing fires

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 5, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Monday, October 5
Surface, Echo & Sound is the latest release from the English band Editors. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from the new box set celebrating 49 years of Elvis Costello’s My Aim Is True.

Tuesday, October 6
We’ll hear music from Passing Fires, the new LP from Chicago musician Jeremy Cunningham as well as selections from Jon Hassell, Orville Peck, Wayne Gottstine, and Charlie Parr.

Wednesday, October 7
We’ll hear a brand-new single from St. Louis singer-songwriter Beth Bombara as well as a selection from Kansas songwriter John Eberly, plus Robin Trower, Teenage Fanclub, and more.

Thursday, October 8
Listen for new music from David Lord, Wayne Gottstine, Morphine, and selections from a new box set celebrating. 60 years of Freak Out!, the debut recording from The Mothers of Invention.

Friday, October 9
We’ll hear music from Fenne Lily’s Win Win album as well as Aubory Bugg’s i think i had something once.

Saturday, October 10
We’ll hear music from Richard Thompson’s latest album, Hippies, Thugs and Heroes and Teenage Fanclub’s Do Not Dare To Dream.

Strange Currency
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Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin