Taking aim, passing fires

Monday, October 5

Surface, Echo & Sound is the latest release from the English band Editors. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from the new box set celebrating 49 years of Elvis Costello’s My Aim Is True.

Tuesday, October 6

We’ll hear music from Passing Fires, the new LP from Chicago musician Jeremy Cunningham as well as selections from Jon Hassell, Orville Peck, Wayne Gottstine, and Charlie Parr.

Wednesday, October 7

We’ll hear a brand-new single from St. Louis singer-songwriter Beth Bombara as well as a selection from Kansas songwriter John Eberly, plus Robin Trower, Teenage Fanclub, and more.

Thursday, October 8

Listen for new music from David Lord, Wayne Gottstine, Morphine, and selections from a new box set celebrating. 60 years of Freak Out!, the debut recording from The Mothers of Invention.

Friday, October 9

We’ll hear music from Fenne Lily’s Win Win album as well as Aubory Bugg’s i think i had something once.

Saturday, October 10

We’ll hear music from Richard Thompson’s latest album, Hippies, Thugs and Heroes and Teenage Fanclub’s Do Not Dare To Dream.