Of wins and winged things

Monday, September 28

Listen for music from Aubory Bugg’s debut album, i think i had something once, as well as music from Fenne Lily’s upcoming release, Win Win.

Tuesday, September 29

SpiderBeetleBee is the 2017 album from Bill MacKay and Ryley Walker. We’ll hear selections from that recording as well as music from Passing Fires, the new release from Jeremy Cunningham.

Wednesday, September 30

We’ll preview our October featured artists Jon Regen, Elvis Costello, and Teenage Fanclub plus get to selections from Squeeze, Ron Sexsmith, and Nicole Atkins.

Thursday, October 1

All This Useless Beauty is the 1996 album from Elvis Costello & The Attractions. Conceived as a collection which would spotlight songs Costello had written with or for other artists, the LP features pieces co-written with Aimee Mann and Paul McCartney as well as pieces written for Roger McGuinn and Johnny Cash. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as Jon Regen’s LP Stop Time, which features bassist Davey Faragher and drummer Pete Thomas (who both worked with Costello) and produced by Mitchell Froom (Crowded House, Elvis Costello, Richard Thompson).

Friday, October 2

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from the new box set celebrating Freak Out!, the debut LP by The Mothers of Invention, the upcoming box set celebrating the early years of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, as well as new releases from Jon Regen, David Lord, Wayne Gottstine, and more.

Saturday, October 3

We’ll hear music from I Must Be Dreaming, the latest from Alabama Shakes, selections from Jon Regen’s Satisfied Mind, and from Teenage Fanclub’s upcoming effort, Do Not Dare To Dream.