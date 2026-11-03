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Unofficial 2026 Kansas General Election Results

KMUW | By KMUW News
Published November 3, 2026 at 6:15 PM CST
A "vote here" sign directs visitors toward the Sedgwick County Election Office.
Zachary Ruth
/
KMUW
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for a special election. Wichita voters will decide whether to enact a 1% citywide sales tax.

Kansas voters will decide on elections for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress and seats in the Kansas House, as well as some State Board of Education and local judicial races.

We'll be updating this page with unofficial election results as they come in. For full results, visit the election pages for the county and the Kansas Secretary of State website. Check back here or listen to KMUW 89.1 FM on Wednesday morning for results and analysis on local races.

Election results

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Politics Local News
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KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
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