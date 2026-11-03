Unofficial 2026 Kansas General Election Results
Kansas voters will decide on elections for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress and seats in the Kansas House, as well as some State Board of Education and local judicial races.
We'll be updating this page with unofficial election results as they come in. For full results, visit the election pages for the county and the Kansas Secretary of State website. Check back here or listen to KMUW 89.1 FM on Wednesday morning for results and analysis on local races.