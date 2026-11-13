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Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, November 13, 2026

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published November 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
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For older adults who have trouble driving, getting to a doctor's appointment or visiting a friend can be a challenge. Public transit might not be an option, but ride share apps come with their own roadblocks. Beth Golay recently helped a friend navigate "Uber for Seniors" and tells us how the new service is changing to meet customers halfway.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennet said Thursday that there will be no criminal charges filed against a Garden City woman who drove onto a soccer field at the Stryker Sports Complex last month.
  • Wichita City Council members say they don't think the city should have a working agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
  • U.S. Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas says Congress is overdue in fixing the safety issues that caused a fatal airplane and helicopter crash in Washington D.C. nearly two years ago.
  • Some Newton residents are raising concerns about a proposal to lease an airport hangar to Shield AI to test artificial-intelligence drones.
  • The aerospace industry is mourning the death of Ed Bolen, a Salina-native and general aviation advocate.
  • United Way of The Plains is looking for volunteers to help with its annual count of homeless people in January.
  • A local non-profit organization will help send Christmas gifts to Kansans who are deployed overseas.

Producers: Haley Crowson Loecke
Editors: Haley Crowson Loecke and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Beth Golay, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson Loecke

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Lu Anne Stephens