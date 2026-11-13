Friday, November 13, 2026

For older adults who have trouble driving, getting to a doctor's appointment or visiting a friend can be a challenge. Public transit might not be an option, but ride share apps come with their own roadblocks. Beth Golay recently helped a friend navigate "Uber for Seniors" and tells us how the new service is changing to meet customers halfway.

Plus, more on these stories:

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennet said Thursday that there will be no criminal charges filed against a Garden City woman who drove onto a soccer field at the Stryker Sports Complex last month.

Wichita City Council members say they don't think the city should have a working agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas says Congress is overdue in fixing the safety issues that caused a fatal airplane and helicopter crash in Washington D.C. nearly two years ago.

Some Newton residents are raising concerns about a proposal to lease an airport hangar to Shield AI to test artificial-intelligence drones.

The aerospace industry is mourning the death of Ed Bolen, a Salina-native and general aviation advocate.

United Way of The Plains is looking for volunteers to help with its annual count of homeless people in January.

A local non-profit organization will help send Christmas gifts to Kansans who are deployed overseas.

Producers: Haley Crowson Loecke

Editors: Haley Crowson Loecke and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Beth Golay, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson Loecke