Monday, October 19, 2026

It’s a tighter than usual race for the U.S. Senate in Kansas, with both major parties pouring in lots of resources and a flurry of political advertising. President Donald Trump is even planning a trip to Kansas today to support Republican Sen. Roger Marshall’s reelection bid. But where do Marshall and Democrat Adam Hamilton actually stand on issues that matter to Kansans?

Plus, more on these stories:

One adult and a six-year old child were killed Saturday when a truck drove onto a youth soccer field at the Stryker Sports Complex in east Wichita.

President Donald Trump is expected in Wichita later today for a rally in support of Republican incumbent Senator Roger Marshall.

Officials say a new multi-million-dollar learning center at Bombardier is a sign of the company's commitment to Wichita, despite recent threats from the president to ban sales of its planes in the US.

A federal appeals court has upheld a 2021 Kansas law restricting how organizations can fill out mail ballot applications before sending them to voters.

Banana Ball is coming back to Wichita.

The College Hill Neighborhood Association says Wichita city leaders have changed their minds and will block off streets for the area's annual Halloween celebration.

As winter approaches, the Kansas Department of Transportation has launched a new tool to help people track snowplows.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Grace Hills, Stephen Koranda and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson