Sounds from the Walnut Valley campgrounds
People come from all over the country to go to the Walnut Valley Festival. Musical groups of all sizes perform around campfires, blending and harmonizing long into the night. Hear the sounds from the campgrounds.
The Walnut Valley Festival campgrounds are known for their elaborate campsites and all-night jams. You can find bluegrass, newgrass, Celtic, folk and even sea shanties performed by friends and strangers alike. KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens wandered through the campgrounds and brings us this Wichita Soundscape.