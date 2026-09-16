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Wichita Soundscapes

Sounds from the Walnut Valley campgrounds

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published September 16, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
Lu Anne Stephens
/
KMUW

People come from all over the country to go to the Walnut Valley Festival. Musical groups of all sizes perform around campfires, blending and harmonizing long into the night. Hear the sounds from the campgrounds.

The Walnut Valley Festival campgrounds are known for their elaborate campsites and all-night jams. You can find bluegrass, newgrass, Celtic, folk and even sea shanties performed by friends and strangers alike. KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens wandered through the campgrounds and brings us this Wichita Soundscape.

Wichita Soundscapes
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Lu Anne Stephens