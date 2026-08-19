This one's a Keeper

The Keeper of the Plains is the cultural — and official — logo of Wichita. The tall, steel sculpture of a Native American stands at the confluence of the Big and Little Arkansas Rivers. KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens took advantage of a recent break in the summer heat to check it out. In this Wichita Soundscape, you can hear how the Keeper is a place for both quiet reflection and celebration; the music and the river in the peaceful morning hours and the evening crowd gathered to watch the lighting of the Ring of Fire.