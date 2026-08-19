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Wichita Soundscapes

This one's a Keeper

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published August 19, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
Keeper of the Plains
Andy Tade
Keeper of the Plains

The Keeper of the Plains is the cultural - and official - logo of Wichita. The tall, steel sculpture of a Native American stands at the confluence of the Big and Little Arkansas Rivers.

The Keeper of the Plains is the cultural — and official — logo of Wichita. The tall, steel sculpture of a Native American stands at the confluence of the Big and Little Arkansas Rivers. KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens took advantage of a recent break in the summer heat to check it out. In this Wichita Soundscape, you can hear how the Keeper is a place for both quiet reflection and celebration; the music and the river in the peaceful morning hours and the evening crowd gathered to watch the lighting of the Ring of Fire.

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Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Lu Anne Stephens