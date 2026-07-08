Sounds and pounds of clay

In weekly classes at City Arts in downtown Wichita, JaiDe Brown teaches transfiguration. Brown helps students transform 25-pound bags of clay into all kinds of pottery with a wheel, some water and the strength of their hands. It's just one of more than a half-dozen art forms taught in the studio and gallery spaces at City Arts. KMUW's Meg Britton-Mehlisch paid Brown's class a visit and captured this Soundscape.