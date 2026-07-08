© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita Soundscapes

Sounds and pounds of clay

By Meg Britton-Mehlisch
Published July 8, 2026 at 5:15 PM CDT
JaiDe Brown leads a cermanics demonstration during a recent class at City Arts in downtown Wichita.
1 of 3  — City Arts ceramics class
JaiDe Brown leads a cermanics demonstration during a recent class at City Arts in downtown Wichita.
Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW
JaiDe Brown leads a cermanics demonstration during a recent class at City Arts in downtown Wichita. The six week course takes students through pottery basic throwing techniques to build pots, bowls, plates and other vessels.
2 of 3  — Ceramics class-3.jpg
JaiDe Brown leads a cermanics demonstration during a recent class at City Arts in downtown Wichita. The six week course takes students through pottery basic throwing techniques to build pots, bowls, plates and other vessels.
Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW
JaiDe Brown leads a cermanics demonstration during a recent class at City Arts in downtown Wichita. The six week course takes students through pottery basic throwing techniques to build pots, bowls, plates and other vessels.
3 of 3  — Ceramics class-2.jpg
JaiDe Brown leads a cermanics demonstration during a recent class at City Arts in downtown Wichita. The six week course takes students through pottery basic throwing techniques to build pots, bowls, plates and other vessels.
Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW

In weekly classes at City Arts in downtown Wichita, JaiDe Brown teaches transfiguration. Brown helps students transform 25-pound bags of clay into all kinds of pottery with a wheel, some water and the strength of their hands. It's just one of more than a half-dozen art forms taught in the studio and gallery spaces at City Arts. KMUW's Meg Britton-Mehlisch paid Brown's class a visit and captured this Soundscape.

Tags
Wichita Soundscapes CommentaryArts and Culture
Meg Britton-Mehlisch
Meg Britton-Mehlisch is a general assignment reporter for KMUW and the Wichita Journalism Collaborative. She began reporting for both in late 2024.
See stories by Meg Britton-Mehlisch