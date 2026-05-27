Wichita Asian Night Market brings burgeoning vendors and food aficionados together

The 5th Annual Wichita Asian Night Market was full of vibrant flavors, sights and sounds.

Attendees indulged in mouthwatering food, shopped for unique crafts and caught live performances.

Inspired by the late-night markets of Asia, the Asian Night Market offers a place for people to gather and enjoy many Asian flavors and drinks from local vendors.

The event took place on May 16, 2026, at Equity Bank Park.

