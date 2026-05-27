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Wichita Soundscapes

Wichita Asian Night Market brings burgeoning vendors and food aficionados together

By Torin Andersen,
Hugo Phan
Published May 27, 2026 at 11:24 AM CDT
1 of 2  — ANM2 2026.png
Hugo Phan / KMUW
2 of 2  — ANM1 2026.png
Hugo Phan / KMUW

The 5th Annual Wichita Asian Night Market was full of vibrant flavors, sights and sounds.

Attendees indulged in mouthwatering food, shopped for unique crafts and caught live performances.

Inspired by the late-night markets of Asia, the Asian Night Market offers a place for people to gather and enjoy many Asian flavors and drinks from local vendors.

The event took place on May 16, 2026, at Equity Bank Park.

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Wichita Soundscapes CommentaryArts and Culture
Torin Andersen
Torin Andersen is an arts feature reporter, engineer and archivist for KMUW. Torin has over 25 years experience producing and showing art in the community.
See stories by Torin Andersen
Hugo Phan
Hugo Phan is a News Reporter at KMUW, and founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. After years of being a loyal listener, he signed up to be a KMUW volunteer and joined the station's college student group before becoming an employee in 2013.
See stories by Hugo Phan