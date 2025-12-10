A race around the river bend
1 of 11 — Frostbite Regatta 7.png
Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW
2 of 11 — Frostbite Regatta 11.png
Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW
3 of 11 — Frostbite Regatta 10.png
Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW
4 of 11 — Frostbite Regatta 9.png
Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW
5 of 11 — Frostbite Regatta 8.png
Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW
6 of 11 — Frostbite Regatta 6.png
Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW
7 of 11 — Frostbite Regatta 5.png
Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW
8 of 11 — Frostbite Regatta 4.png
Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW
9 of 11 — Frostbite Regatta 3.png
Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW
10 of 11 — Frostbite Regatta 2.png
Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW
11 of 11 — Frostbite Regatta 1.png
Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW
The Wichita Rowing Association hosted its 33rd Annual Frostbite Regatta on Sunday, November 2. More than 500 rowers from eight states competed in a timed race on the Little Arkansas River. The 1.7-mile course includes multiple curves and bridges. Races began near Oak Park and finish next to the Ralph Wulz Tennis Center. The event attracted many onlookers on the sidelines.