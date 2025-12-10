© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita Soundscapes

A race around the river bend

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published December 10, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
1 of 11  — Frostbite Regatta 7.png
Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW
2 of 11  — Frostbite Regatta 11.png
Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW
3 of 11  — Frostbite Regatta 10.png
Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW
4 of 11  — Frostbite Regatta 9.png
Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW
5 of 11  — Frostbite Regatta 8.png
Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW
6 of 11  — Frostbite Regatta 6.png
Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW
7 of 11  — Frostbite Regatta 5.png
Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW
8 of 11  — Frostbite Regatta 4.png
Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW
9 of 11  — Frostbite Regatta 3.png
Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW
10 of 11  — Frostbite Regatta 2.png
Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW
11 of 11  — Frostbite Regatta 1.png
Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW

The Wichita Rowing Association hosted its 33rd Annual Frostbite Regatta on Sunday, November 2. More than 500 rowers from eight states competed in a timed race on the Little Arkansas River. The 1.7-mile course includes multiple curves and bridges. Races began near Oak Park and finish next to the Ralph Wulz Tennis Center. The event attracted many onlookers on the sidelines.

Tags
Wichita Soundscapes Commentary
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Lu Anne Stephens