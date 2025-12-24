The bright lights and sounds of Botanica's Illuminations
1 of 9 — DSC_2746.png
2 of 9 — IMG_2863.png
3 of 9 — IMG_2864.png
4 of 9 — DSC_2763.png
5 of 9 — IMG_2861.png
6 of 9 — DSC_2758.png
7 of 9 — DSC_2761.png
8 of 9 — DSC_2760.png
9 of 9 — DSC_2756.png
One of Wichita's most loved holiday traditions is Botanica's Illuminations; an immersive light show with over 2 million lights that attracts thousands of visitors to the botanical garden in Riverside. KMUW visited this year's display — and Haley Crowson has this Wichita Soundscape.