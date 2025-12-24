© 2025 KMUW
Wichita Soundscapes

The bright lights and sounds of Botanica's Illuminations

By Haley Crowson
Published December 24, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
One of Wichita's most loved holiday traditions is Botanica's Illuminations; an immersive light show with over 2 million lights that attracts thousands of visitors to the botanical garden in Riverside. KMUW visited this year's display — and Haley Crowson has this Wichita Soundscape.

Haley Crowson
Haley Crowson is KMUW's Community Partnership Manager. She has a master's degree in communications from Wichita State University and serves as a producer for Marginalia, Radio Real and Wichita's Early Edition.
