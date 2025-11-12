From the sidelines of Wichita's Prairie Fire Marathon

In 1980, marathon runners began hitting Wichita pavement. It’s a tradition that continues today as the Prairie Fire Marathon.

On October 12, 2,970 people put on their tennis shoes and pulled up their socks to run this year's route. Another 6,000 people followed the runners' progress from the sidelines, including KMUW's Meg Britton-Mehlisch. She produced this Wichita Soundscape on the race.