Walt Whitman declared the United States to be the greatest poem, but many of his contemporaries called his Leaves of Grass bad news. Wichita State English professor Rebeccah Bechtold tells us why in today’s Why Should I Read This?

American readers weren’t ready for Walt Whitman’s Leaves of Grass when it was first published in 1855; they denounced the collection as “trashy, profane, and obscene” and charged Whitman with writing “smut.” Whitman’s contemporary Emily Dickinson said, “I never read his book—but was told that he was disgraceful,” But Leaves of Grass is without question a love song to America and to its common people. “Here,” Whitman proclaims, “are the roughs and beards and space and ruggedness and nonchalance that the soul loves.” Leaves of Grass may be “disorderly fleshy and sensual,” as Whitman himself admitted, but it is also a profound study of what it means to both sing and celebrate a diverse America.