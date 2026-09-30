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Why Should I Read This?

Why you should read 'The Hidden Hand: Or, Capitola the Madcap'

By Rebeccah Bechtold
Published September 30, 2026 at 12:01 AM CDT

Nineteenth century American women may not have had the right to vote, yet Wichita State English professor Rebeccah Bechtold thinks they still knew how to smash the patriarchy. She tells us why on today’s Why Should I Read This?

E.D.E.N. Southworth’s 1859 serial novel, “The Hidden Hand: Or, Capitola the Madcap,” is a fun romp of a tale by a prolific, but unknown, American woman writer. The story follows the rambunctious Capitola as she navigates a world largely hostile to women. Early socialized on urban streets, Capitola takes on the men who want to control her life, from her boorish guardian, and the rascally Black Donald, the resident bad boy who hopes to win Capitola’s heart. In Capitola’s domestic exploits, Southworth rewrites the domestic novel, the nineteenth century’s version of the tradwife narrative. Unlike other domestic heroines of the same period, Capitola proves to be untamable – as she happily asserts, “I don’t know how to submit.”

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Rebeccah Bechtold
Rebeccah Bechtold is an Associate Professor of English at Wichita State University. She holds a Ph.D. in English from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, and her areas of interest in research and teaching include eighteenth- and nineteenth-century American literature and culture, soundscape studies, sentimental literature, and women's studies.
See stories by Rebeccah Bechtold