Agritourism is booming across the Midwest, with farmers and ranchers looking for creative ways to bring visitors to the land. At a new getaway south of Kansas City, that trend is taking a shaggy turn. Jennifer Anima takes us to Cowabunga Camp in Paola.

Also, you don’t have to know the rules of the game to fall for one of the hottest trends in publishing. Sports romance has become a popular sub-genre, with several hockey-themed titles breaking through into the mainstream. For this month’s Culture Pop, Hugo Phan looks at why some readers are looking to add some ice to their spice.

