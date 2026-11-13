The Range | Friday, November 13, 2026

For older adults who have trouble driving, getting to a doctor’s appointment or visiting a friend can be a challenge. Public transit might not be an option, but rideshare apps come with their own roadblocks. Beth Golay recently helped a friend navigate Uber for Seniors, and tells us how the new service is changing … to meet customers halfway.

Also, Nearly 3 in 10 adults in Kansas care for a loved one with complex medical conditions or disabilities. For this edition of “In the Mix,” Carla Eckels sat down with Rhonda Custard with the Sedgwick County Department of Aging and Disabilities to talk about the challenges of caregiving and why it’s crucial to support those who care for others.

