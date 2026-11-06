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The Range

The Range | Friday, November 06, 2026

By KMUW News
Published November 6, 2026 at 12:00 AM CST
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A Hutchinson couple has spent more than 30 years donating blood and platelets. The life-giving pastime has taken them across the country and is now earning Jim and Linda Parker national recognition. Meg Britton-Mehlisch joined the couple during a recent appointment.

Also, some art supplies are the stuff of professionals, and some are more for kids and crafters. It’s pretty unusual for crafting materials to make it into a gallery … unless you’re talking about Pipe Cleaner Pete. Torin Andersen caught up with the local artist about his joyful and immersive exhibit at Fisch Haus.

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KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
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