The Range | Friday, October 30, 2026

A Wichita mentoring program is teaching young people about life by teaching them how to play chess. Masters & Mentors recently won first place and the People’s Choice Award during a Shark Tank-style competition for United Way of the Plains. Roger Nomer joined a recent meeting to see how the program teaches kids to think three steps ahead.

Also, if you love a spooky story on Halloween, step back into Kansas history for a chilling tale of murder and mystery. For this month’s Hidden Kansas, Beccy Tanner takes us to the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve in Chase County where one of the state’s most infamous stories is being retold as a film.