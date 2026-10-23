The Range | Friday, October 23, 2026

On November 3rd, voters in the Wichita school district will decide whether to approve a $615 million dollar bond issue that would build new schools and improve others across the district. After last year’s bond proposal failed by about 300 votes, the district is hoping efforts to engage the public will pay off this time around. KMUW education reporter Daniel Caudill spoke with Wichita Superintendent Kelly Bielefeld about the bond … and some of the community’s most pressing questions.

Listen to Daniel Caudill’s extended conversation with Wichita Superintendent Kelly Bielefeld here: https://www.kmuw.org//the-range/2026-10-23/wichita-bond-q-a-superintendent-kelly-bielefeld-addresses-common-questions-criticisms