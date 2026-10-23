© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Range

The Range | Friday, October 23, 2026

By KMUW News
Published October 23, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

On November 3rd, voters in the Wichita school district will decide whether to approve a $615 million dollar bond issue that would build new schools and improve others across the district. After last year’s bond proposal failed by about 300 votes, the district is hoping efforts to engage the public will pay off this time around. KMUW education reporter Daniel Caudill spoke with Wichita Superintendent Kelly Bielefeld about the bond … and some of the community’s most pressing questions.

Listen to Daniel Caudill’s extended conversation with Wichita Superintendent Kelly Bielefeld here: https://www.kmuw.org//the-range/2026-10-23/wichita-bond-q-a-superintendent-kelly-bielefeld-addresses-common-questions-criticisms

The Range
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
See stories by KMUW News