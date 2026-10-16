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The Range

The Range | Friday, October 16, 2026

By KMUW News
Published October 16, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Los Angeles filmmaker Graham High has spent the past several years traveling to Wichita on a quest, to visit the same bars and restaurants that Harrison Ford frequents on his trips to Wichita. Suzanne Perez visits with High about his new documentary, "Harrison Ford Comes to Wichita."

And, it’s almost time to do the time warp again. And this year, fans of the live production of The Rocky Horror Show have a new local venue to experience those Transylvanian thrills. For this month’s Culture Pop, Hugo Phan checks out why there’s a light … over at the Doc Hangar bay.

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KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
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