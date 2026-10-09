The Range | Friday, October 09, 2026

For 28-year-old Trent Landreth of El Dorado, words don’t come easily. Diagnosed with severe autism, he finds other ways to express himself — most notably with whimsical sketches of animals. Now he’s known to millions online as the man behind “Drawings by Trent.” Jennifer Anima visited Trent and his parents to see the artist at work.

Also, servers at a Wichita sushi restaurant have a little help getting food to the tables. For the past five years, a gray-and-white cat has been helping out. But Bella isn’t your typical restaurant worker – she’s a cat robot. In this edition of “In the Mix,” Carla Eckels tells us more about Bella … and what she brings to the table.

