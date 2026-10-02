The Range | Friday, October 02, 2026

Students across Kansas are adjusting to a new reality at school: no cell phones. For some, it’s the first time they’ve had to go without a phone since elementary school. KMUW’s Daniel Caudill spoke to teachers and students to see how they’re adapting to classrooms with fewer distractions at hand.

Also, hardship and creativity often go hand-in-hand. Many artists and musicians share their adversities through dark paintings or sad songs. Kirsten Shannon was forced to take a year off from painting while she battled cancer, and her new exhibit reflects the joy of living rather than the pain. Torin Andersen talked with Kirsten about the show.