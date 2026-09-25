The Range | Friday, September 25, 2026

Wile E. Coyote, that dogged canine from Saturday morning cartoons, is getting a lot of love right now thanks to a new film titled “Coyote vs. ACME.” But his longtime co-star is having its own special moment right here in Kansas. Meg Britton-Mehlisch brings us more on how roadrunners are becoming more common in the Sunflower State.

Also, the Louisburg Cider Mill has been operating nearly half a century. It’s a family business and has expanded from just the cider mill to include a country store and family farm. And fall is their busiest time. KMUW’s Lu Anne Stephens had a chance to tag along with one of the school tours for this month’s Hidden Kansas.