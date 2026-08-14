The Range | Friday, August 14, 2026

About 45,000 Wichita students are back in the classroom this week for the start of a new school year. There are a number of changes happening this year, and KMUW education reporter Daniel Caudill joins Suzanne Perez now to talk about some of those developments.

Camryn Granger is a food scientist and currently serves as a restaurant solutions advisor at Cargill. Her work helps make sure food is nutritious and tastes good. KMUW’s Carla Eckels sat down with Camryn recently to learn more about the science behind food processing.

