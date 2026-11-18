The history of marriage equality is often told as a national story culminating in the Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision. But one of the most important chapters began a dozen years earlier in Massachusetts.

In November 2003, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court issued its landmark ruling in Goodridge v. Department of Public Health. By a narrow 4-to-3 vote, the court held that denying civil marriage to same-sex couples violated the Massachusetts Constitution’s guarantees of liberty and equality. Writing for the majority, Chief Justice Margaret Marshall argued that marriage is not simply a government benefit. It is a profound social institution through which citizens gain legal protections, public recognition, and personal dignity.

The decision made Massachusetts the first state in the nation where same-sex couples could legally marry. Supporters celebrated the ruling as a breakthrough for civil rights. Critics warned that it represented judicial activism and that such a major social change should come through legislatures rather than courts.

Looking back, Goodridge stands as a reminder that constitutional change often begins in unexpected places. Long before marriage equality became national law, a state court in New England challenged the assumption that marriage belonged exclusively to heterosexual couples. The ruling transformed the lives of thousands of families and helped reshape the nation’s understanding of equality, proving that the Constitution’s promises can expand as Americans reconsider who is entitled to them.

