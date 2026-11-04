Observing moments in political history

As when Rick Santorum visited in 2012 and Barack Obama in 2008, I went to the rally of President Donald Trump in Park City to observe a moment in political history. I was with the crowd watching the Jumbotron, now warmed up with political speeches punctuated by interludes of classic rock. Trump's message centered on the undefended borders, high taxes, and radical politics brought on by what he called “dumocrats.” Meanwhile, on the way to the arena, groups of protesters waved signs and banners with No Kings imagery.

In many ways, the rally and the protests were rival activities of the already committed rather than trying to convince the undecided. Rally goers identified as regular, hardworking Americans. Protestors saw themselves in the legacy of Civil Rights and antiwar activists. In both cases, that expression centered on seeing the other side as a threat to democracy. I suspect those still undecided avoided the whole scene entirely.

With the riots in France referenced in the rally, and in the back of my mind, I came away wondering where we go from here. I'm still not sure, but perhaps the most positive examples came from staff as well as members of law enforcement who were guarding the event. On many occasions I saw those individuals engaged in civil and friendly conversations with people who wore red baseball caps and people who carried protest signs. Maybe that's the start…not big movements but one on one civility, where the best hope for the future resides.