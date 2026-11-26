In Club Kid, Peter runs a business in New York throwing huge parties at a dance club, and runs a side business selling party drugs to his clientele. It seemed like a good idea when he started 10 years ago with his business partner, Sophie, but it’s maybe less of a good idea now. Or it could just be that a decade of constant parties and drugs and sex is taking its toll on the guy. He still seems happy with it all, but he’s worn down and is largely in the same place as he was back in 2016, while Sophie wants something bigger, more organized, more… business-like.

One day, a woman shows up in Peter’s apartment with a 10-year-old boy, saying that the boy’s mother has died by suicide and Peter is the kid’s father. This seems highly unlikely, given Peter says that in all his years of sex, not once has it been with a woman. But considering the amount of drugs Peter has done, it can’t be out of the realm of possibility that he might have done something out of character that he doesn’t remember. Peter is understandably hesitant to take the kid on, but he quickly warms up to the boy, who’s smart, and sensitive, and has great taste in music.

This is the first feature from director Jordan Firstman, who also wrote the film and plays Peter. And what he’s made is terrifically sweet, and funny, and even kind of energizing, with this story of what can happen to a person when they find they care about someone else, and what that can do to their own sense of self. His style doesn’t feel hyperactive, but it is occasionally exciting, especially in how he shows off New York City and its queer community, many of whom have had to create their own families. What he doesn’t do, and I wish he had, is to go very deep emotionally—the movie gestures in the direction of complexity, but it never really goes there, even if there’s no nice, tidy bow at the end. But maybe that’s not what Firstman had in mind anyway, and what he’s done will probably give you a few tears and provide enough warmth for just about anyone.

Club Kid is in theaters.