If you’re really good at something, or if you gain even a small amount of power, it’s easy to start believing you’re a lot more important or powerful than you really are. In Paper Tiger, we can quickly see why Gary might be so enamored with himself, and also why other people think they should be, too. He’s played by Adam Driver, and he waltzes into the house of his brother, Irwin, looking like a million bucks. He acts as if he’s got the world on a string, he can play the piano, and he shows magic tricks to Irwin’s sons. Of course, the kids tell Gary magic doesn’t exist, but he breezes past this, like he seems to everything else. Irwin is an engineer, played by Miles Teller, and Gary offers him a job consulting on environmental regulations for some Russian immigrants who’ve arrived in New York here in the mid-1980s. Something immediately doesn’t feel right, but Irwin trusts his brother, who continually presents himself as if he’s got everything under control. Or, maybe, as if he controls everything. But there are problems beneath the surface no one seems to anticipate, and this includes Irwin’s wife, Linda, played by Scarlett Johansson, who discovers her own crushing reality.

Director James Gray is telling us a story we’ve largely heard before, but he’s at the absolute top of his filmmaking game—there are sequences that are so suspenseful they’ll upset your stomach, there’s a stunning climax in a cornfield that makes incredible use of sound, and he gives us one of the most heartbreaking fade-outs you’ll ever see. And if we look through the details of the crime drama, we can see how this is also an aching domestic drama, one about a family that’s teetering on the edge without really realizing it.

Gray exposes a kind of American dream that’s riddled with maggots, one that buys into the idea of its own exceptionalism without understanding where it actually fits into the world. And by the end, we know who the paper tiger really is.

Paper Tiger is in theaters November 24th.

