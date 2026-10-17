Julie Orringer on her new novel 'Luna, Phoenix, Queen'
Julie Orringer’s new novel, Luna, Phoenix, Queen, is told through a chorus of voices.
It begins with a character named Barr, a novelist and creative writing professor who is married to Dava, an English literature professor who lives in a memory care home with early-onset Alzheimer’s. With Dava in the care home, Barr discovers that she had a secret affair with a woman who is also a professor at their college, but I promise this isn’t a spoiler. The action of the book follows what happens after this revelation.I recently spoke with Julie Orringer about crafting the novel’s primary characters, which includes a dog who will quickly capture your heart from the very first chapter.
Luna, Phoenix, Queen by Julie Orringer was published by Knopf.
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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Assistant Producer: Madi Moore
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay