© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Julie Orringer on her new novel 'Luna, Phoenix, Queen'

By Beth Golay
Published October 17, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Julie Orringer is the author of "Luna, Phoenix, Queen"
Beowulf Sheehan
/
Penguin Random House
Julie Orringer is the author of "Luna, Phoenix, Queen"

Julie Orringer’s new novel, Luna, Phoenix, Queen, is told through a chorus of voices.

It begins with a character named Barr, a novelist and creative writing professor who is married to Dava, an English literature professor who lives in a memory care home with early-onset Alzheimer’s. With Dava in the care home, Barr discovers that she had a secret affair with a woman who is also a professor at their college, but I promise this isn’t a spoiler. The action of the book follows what happens after this revelation.I recently spoke with Julie Orringer about crafting the novel’s primary characters, which includes a dog who will quickly capture your heart from the very first chapter.

Luna, Phoenix, Queen by Julie Orringer was published by Knopf.

-

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Assistant Producer: Madi Moore
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay

Marginalia
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay