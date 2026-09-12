Jonathan Earle on 'He Has the People: Abraham Lincoln and the Election of 1860'

Jonathan Earle is a historian, a professor at Louisiana State University, and also the dean of the Ogden Honors College at LSU. He’s authored and edited many books and articles that focus on the antebellum period. I recently spoke with him about his newest book, He Has The People: Abraham Lincoln and the Election of 1860, which looks at Lincoln in the four years leading up to his unlikely nomination and election. Here’s our conversation.

He Has the People: Abraham Lincoln and the Election of 1860 by Jonathan Earle was published by Oxford University Press.

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay