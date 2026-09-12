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Marginalia

Jonathan Earle on 'He Has the People: Abraham Lincoln and the Election of 1860'

By Beth Golay
Published September 12, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
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Jonathan Earle is a historian, a professor at Louisiana State University, and also the dean of the Ogden Honors College at LSU. He’s authored and edited many books and articles that focus on the antebellum period. I recently spoke with him about his newest book, He Has The People: Abraham Lincoln and the Election of 1860, which looks at Lincoln in the four years leading up to his unlikely nomination and election. Here’s our conversation.

He Has the People: Abraham Lincoln and the Election of 1860 by Jonathan Earle was published by Oxford University Press.

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay

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Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay