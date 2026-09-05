Téa Obreht on her new novel 'Sunrise'

Téa Obreht was the 2011 National Book Award finalist for her debut novel, The Tiger’s Wife, and winner of numerous other awards, including the Dylan Thomas Prize and the Climate Fiction Prize. And she was named a National Book Foundation 5 under 35 honoree.

Her newest novel, Sunrise, touches three different timelines—2024, 1902, and 2003. Three different timelines, but one location: the fictional town of Sunrise, Wyoming. Through the novel we’re introduced to three principal characters—one from each timeline—who seem to have nothing in common until their paths cross as the novel unfolds. I recently spoke with Téa Obreht about the book and these characters… and here’s our conversation.

Sunrise by Téa Obreht was published by Random House.

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Also in this episode, book critic Suzanne Perez looks at a new novel that explores war and its aftermath through a dog's eyes.

Etna by Paul Yoon was published by Scribner.

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay

