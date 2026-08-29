John Manuel Arias on his novel 'Crocodilopolis'

John Manuel Arias’s sophomore novel, Crocodilopolis. It’s a multigenerational family saga set against the political backdrops of both Costa Rica and Washington D.C., with a focus on two brothers, Seth and Osario—a modern day Cain and Abel—who grow up together amid familial strife in the 1980s. Early on in the book we learn that Seth is planning to murder Osario in a unique way - he intends to lure him to a river rife with crocodiles in Costa Rica. I recently spoke with John Manuel Arias about the book and the competitive nature of the brothers.

Crocodilopolis by John Manuel Arias was published by Bloomsbury.

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Books mentioned by Lynne Graham, marketing and events coordinator at Watermark Books & Cafe in Wichita:



The Author Weekend by Laura Zigman

by Laura Zigman The Low Job by Grace Alexander

by Grace Alexander Rasputin Swims the Potomac by Ben Fountain

by Ben Fountain Dead but Dreaming of Electric Sheet by Paul Tremblay

by Paul Tremblay A Trade of Blood by Robert Jackson Bennett - book 3 in the Ana and Din Mystery Series

The Tainted Cup by Robert Jackson Bennett - book 1 in the series A Drop of Corruption by Robert Jackson Bennett - book 2 in the series

by Robert Jackson Bennett - book 3 in the Ana and Din Mystery Series Angel Down by Daniel Kraus

by Daniel Kraus Make Believe: On Telling Stories to Children by Mac Barnett

by Mac Barnett Good People by Patmeena Sabit

by Patmeena Sabit The Girl with a Thousand Faces by Sunyi Dean

And here is Beth & Lynne's full conversation:

Lynne Graham - Watermark Books & Cafe in Wichita, Kansas Listen • 19:25

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay