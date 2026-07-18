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Marginalia

Julie Buntin on 'Famous Men'

By Beth Golay
Published July 18, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
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Julie Buntin’s first novel, Marlena, was a finalist for numerous awards including the National Book Critics Circle’s John Leonard Prize and the Center for Fiction’s First Novel Prize. Her highly anticipated second novel is titled Famous Men, and it’s an exploration of power dynamics on multiple levels - within academia, between men and women, between parents and children. I recently spoke with Julie Buntin about crafting this campus novel, and how her experience as a creative writing professor shaped the character and lessons in the book.

Famous Men by Julie Buntin was published by Random House.

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay

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Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay