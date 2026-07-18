Julie Buntin on 'Famous Men'

Julie Buntin’s first novel, Marlena, was a finalist for numerous awards including the National Book Critics Circle’s John Leonard Prize and the Center for Fiction’s First Novel Prize. Her highly anticipated second novel is titled Famous Men, and it’s an exploration of power dynamics on multiple levels - within academia, between men and women, between parents and children. I recently spoke with Julie Buntin about crafting this campus novel, and how her experience as a creative writing professor shaped the character and lessons in the book.

Famous Men by Julie Buntin was published by Random House.

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay

