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Marginalia

Ben Reeves on 'Everything Was Beautiful and Nothing Hurt'

By Beth Golay
Published July 11, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
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Ben Reeves
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Simon & Schuster
Ben Reeves is the author of "Everything Was Beautiful and Nothing Hurt"

In his debut novel, Everything Was Beautiful and Nothing Hurt, author Ben Reeves decided to write a story about the beauty—and brevity—of life.

And he thought the perfect narrator for such a story would be… Death. In fact, Reeves’ version of death personified is a quiet, gentle, stoic, average guy named Travis. Travis Smith. While Travis may be average, I spoke with Ben Reeves about his novel which is anything but.

Everything Was Beautiful and Nothing Hurt by Ben Reeves was published by Avid Reader Press.

Also joining us today is @BoredTrophyHusband who, for his more than a half million follwers, reads and reviews books he finds on his wife's Kindle. He tells us how it all got started.

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay

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Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay