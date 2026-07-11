Ben Reeves on 'Everything Was Beautiful and Nothing Hurt'

In his debut novel, Everything Was Beautiful and Nothing Hurt, author Ben Reeves decided to write a story about the beauty—and brevity—of life.

And he thought the perfect narrator for such a story would be… Death. In fact, Reeves’ version of death personified is a quiet, gentle, stoic, average guy named Travis. Travis Smith. While Travis may be average, I spoke with Ben Reeves about his novel which is anything but.

Everything Was Beautiful and Nothing Hurt by Ben Reeves was published by Avid Reader Press.

Also joining us today is @BoredTrophyHusband who, for his more than a half million follwers, reads and reviews books he finds on his wife's Kindle. He tells us how it all got started.

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay

