Claire Fuller on 'Hunger & Thirst'

Claire Fuller’s new book, Hunger & Thirst, is a thriller and gothic horror novel, but don’t let that scare you too much. It’s creepy, but primarily in an atmospheric sense.

The story follows Ursula, an adult recollecting an incident that occurred when she was 16 years old, living in England’s care system. Young Ursula is befriended by Sue, who has a reputation for being a bit of a wild child. Around the same time, Ursula moves into a deserted house with a particularly creepy history. The events that unfold in the house haunt her for the rest of her life.

This is my second interview with Claire Fuller. We spoke in 2017 about her novel Swimming Lessons. Although she might be best known for her fourth novel, Unsettled Ground, which was shortlisted for the 2021 Women’s Prize for Fiction and won in the novel category of that year’s Costa Book Award. Hunger & Thirst is her sixth novel. Here’s our conversation.

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Hunger & Thirst by Claire Fuller was published by Tin House / Zando.

The music Claire listened to while writing Hunger & Thirst was titled The Winter of 1539-1540 by Goldmund.

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay

