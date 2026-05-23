Ayelet Waldman on her new novel 'A Perfect Hand'

Ayelet Waldman is a writer of fiction, nonfiction, essays and even television. Her new book, A Perfect Hand, is her first novel in over a decade. The book follows a lady’s maid in nineteenth-century England, who creates her own marriage plot with a servant in another household. Waldman fully credits the idea to her daughter, Sophie Chabon, and the result reads almost like a cross between Jane Austen and Downton Abbey, two of Waldman’s favorites. I recently spoke with Ayelet Waldman about A Perfect Hand, how she conducts her research, and about her love for themes of longing.

A Perfect Hand by Ayelet Waldman was published by Knopf.

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay