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Marginalia

Douglas Stuart on 'John of John'

By Beth Golay
Published May 9, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
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Scottish-American novelist Douglas Stuart hit the literary scene in 2020 with his Booker Prize-winning debut novel, Shuggie Bain.

His second novel, Young Mungo, was also published to critical acclaim in 2022.

Stuart’s new novel, John of John, follows a young adult named Cal, who has recently returned to his home settlement of Falabay, on the remote Isle of Harris in Scotland. Cal, whose formal name is John, struggles to get along with his father, John. And he also struggles as his modern habits conflict with the tradition and deeply religious community he grew up in.

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay

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Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay