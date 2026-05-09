Douglas Stuart on 'John of John'

Scottish-American novelist Douglas Stuart hit the literary scene in 2020 with his Booker Prize-winning debut novel, Shuggie Bain.

His second novel, Young Mungo, was also published to critical acclaim in 2022.

Stuart’s new novel, John of John, follows a young adult named Cal, who has recently returned to his home settlement of Falabay, on the remote Isle of Harris in Scotland. Cal, whose formal name is John, struggles to get along with his father, John. And he also struggles as his modern habits conflict with the tradition and deeply religious community he grew up in.

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay