Revisiting Ian McEwan on 'What We Can Know'

Ian McEwan is the author of 19 novels, some of which have been adapted to film, like On Chesil Beach and Atonement. His latest novel, What We Can Know, is set 100 years in the future and focuses on a biographer’s attempt to locate a poem. A poem that was written about by people who heard it recited by the author. A poem that exists as a single copy, hand written on vellum, and presented as a birthday gift.

What We Can Know by Ian McEwan was published by Knopf.

And now, book critic Suzanne Perez talks about a page-turner of a mystery that's modeled on the early years of "Saturday Night Live."

The Midnight Show by Lee Kelly and Jennifer Thorne was published by Crown.

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay