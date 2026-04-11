John Boyne on his novel 'The Elements'

In a career spanning more than 30 years, Irish novelist John Boyne has published 18 novels for adults, 6 novels for younger readers, a short story collection, and a picture book.

He’s best known for "The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas," which was a New York Times No.1 Bestseller, and adapted for film, theatre, opera, and ballet, selling more than 11 million copies worldwide. Among his many international bestsellers are "The Heart's Invisible Furies," "A Ladder to the Sky," and "All the Broken Places."

Boyne’s latest novel, "The Elements," is a collection of four stories that examines sexual abuse from four perspectives - the enabler, the accomplice, the perpetrator and the victim. Each of the four elements—Water, Earth, Fire and Air—was released in serial form in the UK. Now, published together, they make up a collection that encourages readers to reconsider how they think about sexual abuse.

"The Elements" by John Boyne was published by Henry Holt & Co.

Lynne Graham is the marketing and event coordinator at Watermark Books & Cafe in Wichita, Kansas. Here are her book recommendations:



"Yesteryear" by Caro Claire Burke

"Canon" by Paige Lewis

"Lost Lambs" by Madeline Cash

"Eradication" by Jonathan Miles

"Escape" by Stephen Fishbach

"Cleaner" by Jess Shannon

"The Martians: The True Story of an Alien Craze that Captured Turn-of-the-Century America"by David Baron

"And Side by Side They Wander" by Molly Tanzer

Lynne Graham's Book Recommendations Listen • 28:18

-

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay

