Nancy Foley on her debut novel, 'I Am Agatha'

Nancy Foley’s debut novel, I Am Agatha, was loosely inspired by the life of painter Agnes Martin and the time she spent living and working in New Mexico. This time and place is where Foley’s book begins, in the 1970s when our main character, Agatha, is at a crossroads of sorts - working through the logistics of where she thinks her lover, who is dealing with dementia, should spend the last phase of her life. Agatha has a one-of-a-kind voice—often prickly, and so self-assured that she simply ignores the wishes of those around her.

I Am Agatha was published by Avid Reader Press.

Plus, book critic, Suzanne Perez, looks at a debut novel that reveals itself little by little through a collection of narrators, and keeps you turning the pages.

Good People by Patmeena Sabit was published by Crown.

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay