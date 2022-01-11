© 2022 KMUW
Jean Chen Ho on 'Fiona and Jane' and the evolution of friendship

Published January 11, 2022 at 12:01 AM CST
JeanChenHo_c_JulianSambranoJr_grove.png
Julian Sambrano Jr.
/
Penguin Random House
Jean Chen Ho is the author of 'Fiona and Jane'

Fiona and Jane is a collection of stories that follows the evolving friendship of two Taiwanese American women over the course of two decades. Although the book is written by a Taiwanese American woman, Jean Chen Ho, the stories are not autobiographical. The book is not a novel. The topics are serious, the dialogue is humorous, and the reading experience is lovely. I spoke with Jean Chen Ho about Fiona and Jane on publication day. Here’s our conversation.

9780593296042_fiona_and_jane.jpeg

Fiona and Jane by Jean Chen Ho was published by Viking.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson and Karlee Cooper - producers
  • Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong. You can also find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
