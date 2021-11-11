'Missionaries' author Phil Klay hosts 'American Veteran' podcast

There’s a new podcast series called American Veteran, which illuminates the veteran experience through a stunning range of veterans’ voices. The voices were originally captured for the PBS series with the same name.

The podcast is hosted by Phil Klay, a Marine Corps veteran featured in the “American Veteran” television series and author of the National Book Award-winning collection of short stories, Redeployment. And his latest book, Missionaries, was just released in paperback last month.

I spoke with Klay about the podcast and his books in this special Veterans Day episode of Marginalia. Here’s our conversation.

