© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia.png
Marginalia

'Missionaries' author Phil Klay hosts 'American Veteran' podcast

Published November 11, 2021 at 5:29 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Klay_Phil__940_529x-72-ppi-.jpeg
Hannah Dunphy
AmericanVeteran.png

There’s a new podcast series called American Veteran, which illuminates the veteran experience through a stunning range of veterans’ voices. The voices were originally captured for the PBS series with the same name.

The podcast is hosted by Phil Klay, a Marine Corps veteran featured in the “American Veteran” television series and author of the National Book Award-winning collection of short stories, Redeployment. And his latest book, Missionaries, was just released in paperback last month.

I spoke with Klay about the podcast and his books in this special Veterans Day episode of Marginalia. Here’s our conversation.

9781984880673_888bf.jpeg

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Tags

MarginaliaCommentarypodcasts
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong. You can also find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay