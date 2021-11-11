'Missionaries' author Phil Klay hosts 'American Veteran' podcast
There’s a new podcast series called American Veteran, which illuminates the veteran experience through a stunning range of veterans’ voices. The voices were originally captured for the PBS series with the same name.
The podcast is hosted by Phil Klay, a Marine Corps veteran featured in the “American Veteran” television series and author of the National Book Award-winning collection of short stories, Redeployment. And his latest book, Missionaries, was just released in paperback last month.
I spoke with Klay about the podcast and his books in this special Veterans Day episode of Marginalia. Here’s our conversation.
Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.
Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.
- Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
- Lu Anne Stephens - editor
- Haley Crowson - producer
- Beth Golay - host
Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.