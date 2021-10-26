© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia.png
Marginalia

Marginalia: Jennifer Strong McConachie on 'Go Far'

Published October 26, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
JenniferStrongMcConachie_grove.png

Tapping into her experience as an ultrarunner, mountaineer, wild swimmer and multisport athlete, Jennifer Strong McConachie has written a book about global adventure travel and the endurance lifestyle. But the book, titled Go Far is more than a how-to for endurance athletes. Instead, it explores how the four tenets of winning mentally, physically, spiritually and emotionally can help one win at life. I recently sat down in the studio with Jennifer Strong McConachie to discuss her book, Go Far. Here’s our conversation.

GO-FAR-COVER.jpeg

Go Far: How Endurance Sports Help You Win at Life by Jennifer Strong McConachie was published by Hatherleigh Press.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Tags

MarginaliaCommentarypodcasts
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong. You can also find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay