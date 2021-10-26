Marginalia: Jennifer Strong McConachie on 'Go Far'

Tapping into her experience as an ultrarunner, mountaineer, wild swimmer and multisport athlete, Jennifer Strong McConachie has written a book about global adventure travel and the endurance lifestyle. But the book, titled Go Far is more than a how-to for endurance athletes. Instead, it explores how the four tenets of winning mentally, physically, spiritually and emotionally can help one win at life. I recently sat down in the studio with Jennifer Strong McConachie to discuss her book, Go Far. Here’s our conversation.

Go Far: How Endurance Sports Help You Win at Life by Jennifer Strong McConachie was published by Hatherleigh Press.

