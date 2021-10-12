Marginalia: Susan Orlean ... 'On Animals'

Take a look at Susan Orlean's contributors page at newyorker.com and you'll see that the topics of her essays have ranged from origami artists to treadmills desks. But take a closer look and you see that many of her essays—more than any other subject—have been about animals. A collection of those essays is available in a new book, aptly titled On Animals. Beth Golay recently spoke with Orlean about the collection for this week's Marginalia.

On Animals by Susan Orlean was published by Avid Reader Press, a division of Simon & Schuster.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers

Lu Anne Stephens - editor

Haley Crowson - producer

Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

