Marginalia

Marginalia: Susan Orlean ... 'On Animals'

Published October 12, 2021 at 1:00 AM CDT
Susan Orlean, author of "On Animals"

Take a look at Susan Orlean's contributors page at newyorker.com and you'll see that the topics of her essays have ranged from origami artists to treadmills desks. But take a closer look and you see that many of her essays—more than any other subject—have been about animals. A collection of those essays is available in a new book, aptly titled On Animals. Beth Golay recently spoke with Orlean about the collection for this week's Marginalia.

On Animals by Susan Orlean was published by Avid Reader Press, a division of Simon & Schuster.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong. You can also find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
