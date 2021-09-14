© 2021 KMUW
Marginalia: Zoraida Córdova on 'The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina'

Published September 14, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT
ZoraidaCordova.png

Zoraida Córdova is an Ecuadorian-American author of children's books and romance, best known for her Brooklyn Brujas series. Her newest title, however, was written for adults. Her first. In The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina, Zoraida Córdova embraces the magical realism so common in Latin American tradition. I recently spoke with Zoraida about this tradition, about her book, and about writing for a different audience. Here’s our conversation.

The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova was published by Atria Books.

