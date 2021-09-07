Marginalia: Paula Hawkins on 'A Slow Fire Burning'
Paula Hawkins worked as a journalist for 15 years before she took the book world by storm with her debut novel, The Girl on the Train, which sold 23 million copies worldwide and has been adapted into a major motion picture.
I got to speak with Hawkins about her third novel, A Slow Fire Burning—a twisting story of deceit, murder, and retaliation. Enjoy our conversation.
A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins was published by Riverhead Books.
