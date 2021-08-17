Marginalia: Nickolas Butler on 'Godspeed'

Godspeed by Nickolas Butler is a slow-build thriller set among extremes. Dramatic landscape, unforgivable weather, unachievable wealth, and impossible deadlines. But the idea for the book stemmed from a casual conversation. A house-builder friend described a situation to Butler in which his crew was offered individual bonuses for finishing on time. So Butler started asking himself “what if” questions, taking an already impossible scenario to the extreme.

I recently spoke with Nickolas Butler about Godspeed. I hope you enjoy our conversation.

Godspeed by Nickolas Butler was published by Putnam.

