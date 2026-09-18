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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Chad Jewett and Chelsey Hahn

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published September 18, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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Connecticut’s Perennial is comprised of Chad Jewett (electric guitar and vocals), Chelsey Hahn (electric organ and vocals), and Ceej Wolf (drums). The trio’s new album, Modernism, is out now via Ernest Jenning Record Co. Drawing on a broad range of influences, ranging from Otis Redding to Stereolab, Perennial overs up several doses of concise and concussive blasts of rock ‘n’ roll that will have you heading to the dance floor and reaching for your headphones.

Jewett and Hahn recently spoke about making Modernism, their punk rock roots, and how their fans in the UK have proved to be some of their most loyal.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin