Into Music: Chad Jewett and Chelsey Hahn

Connecticut’s Perennial is comprised of Chad Jewett (electric guitar and vocals), Chelsey Hahn (electric organ and vocals), and Ceej Wolf (drums). The trio’s new album, Modernism, is out now via Ernest Jenning Record Co. Drawing on a broad range of influences, ranging from Otis Redding to Stereolab, Perennial overs up several doses of concise and concussive blasts of rock ‘n’ roll that will have you heading to the dance floor and reaching for your headphones.

Jewett and Hahn recently spoke about making Modernism, their punk rock roots, and how their fans in the UK have proved to be some of their most loyal.

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